Emma Roberts Is a Mom! Look Back at Her Road to Parenthood With Garrett Hedlund

Watch : Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

For Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, 2020 is ending on a high note.

E! News confirmed on Monday, Dec. 28 that the American Horror Story star and her actor beau recently welcomed a baby boy. According to TMZ, the proud 'rents named their bundle of joy Rhodes.

"Everyone is healthy," a source close to the couple shared with us.

Baby Rhodes marks the first child for both Emma, 29, and Garrett, 36, whose relationship initially made headlines in March 2019. And as far as celebrity romances are concerned, Emma and Garrett continue to keep details about their love story close to the vest.

Emma has, however, kept fans up to date on her pregnancy, plus, there's been no shortage of maternity style inspo. During an October appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the star said she and her Scream Queens co-stars bonded over their shared experience as moms-to-be.

"It's been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be, it was like people I'm so close to and it's been amazing," Emma gushed. "And I mean, I just, we couldn't have planned it better, honestly."