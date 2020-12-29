Halsey Apologizes for Sharing Photo Depicting Her Eating Disorder: “I Had Positive Intentions”

Halsey is saying "Sorry" after she shared a picture on Instagram that showed the effects of her eating disorder.
The "Bad at Love" singer used newly popular "post a photo of" prompt, and asked fans what they wanted to see. When one said, "you at your lowest point," Halsey shared a topless mirror selfie and wrote, "TW: ED, ask for help," according to Just Jared. The image was later taken down.
On Monday, Dec. 28, the 26-year-old apologized on Twitter for the insensitive post.
She tweeted, "TW: disordered eating," adding, "I am very sorry for posting a photo of myself depicting my struggle with ED without a sufficient trigger warning."
The musician continued, "I was very nervous to post it and didn't think properly. I had positive intentions. I would never want to harm someone who shares my struggle."
In another post, she explained that she's going to take some time off of social media to process everything. "with that being said im gonna log off now because this has turned into something I am not emotionally equipped to handle for the time being. I hope that's okay," Halsey wrote.
Halsey, who dropped her album Manic in January, recently performed at the CMT Music Awards in October.
The next month, the multi-hyphenate released her first book of poetry, titled I Would Leave Me If I Could, in which she discussed her heartbreaks, family relationships and accusations of domestic and sexual abuse. In one poem called "Stockholm Syndrome PT. I," the artist likened one romantic relationship to "a hostage situation."
As she put it, the book centers on "things I ruminate on, fixate, miss, cry, regret, re-live and overcome. I love being a weird popstar. But I'll always be a writer first and foremost."
While promoting the poetry, Halsey also shared the devastating reason why she creates music under a stage name instead of her birth name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane.
She told Cosmopolitan last month, "Me wanting to do this was so far fetched, and the fact that I changed my name in the process—I think I had the foresight to know that being me wasn't enough. I had to become somebody completely different. At the time, I felt that Ashley didn't deserve to be famous and successful because she wasn't that special, but if I made Halsey, maybe she could be."
The activist is notably outspoken about mental health, Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ+ community. Over the summer, the "Without Me" singer showed her support for Kanye West as she opened up about her experience with bipolar disorder.
"No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," Halsey wrote on Twitter. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."
She also told Rolling Stone last year that she had been "committed" twice since becoming famous. The Grammy nominee explained, "No one's known about it. But I'm not ashamed of talking about it now... It's been my choice."
The actress added, "I've said to [my manager], ‘Hey, I'm not going to do anything bad right now, but I'm getting to the point where I'm scared that I might, so I need to go figure this out.' It's still happening in my body. I just know when to get in front of it."
Halsey is slated to soon appear in the TV series The Players Table alongside her friend Sydney Sweeney. And as part of her latest photo challenge, she also hinted at an upcoming secret project involving a lion. Your guess is as good as ours.