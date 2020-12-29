Find Out The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 5 Taglines & How to Watch the Premiere Early

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Real Housewives fans, rejoice!

Bravo just released the season five taglines for The Real Housewives of Dallas ahead of the Jan. 5 premiere, and while the ladies' signature Southern wit is certainly enough to make you want to grab some cowboy boots or a 10-gallon hat, E! has even more exciting news. As it turns out, you won't have to wait until 2021 for a brand new episode.

That's right! The full season premiere episode of RHOD will air this Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. on Bravo. Can't make the special sneak peek? Not to worry, the episode is still set for Jan. 5.

In the meantime, allow yourself to get reacquainted with your favorite Texan housewives and newcomer Dr. Tiffany Moon—an anesthesiologist joining the franchise following LeeAnne Locken's departure—who seems like she'll fit right in based on her tagline: "I can save your life, but not your reputation."