Watch Shannon Beador Tell the RHOC Ladies She Tested Positive for COVID-19

Watch : Shannon Beador Talks Losing Kelly Dodd as a Friend on "RHOC"

The coronavirus continues to creep into season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Fans of the Bravo series watched earlier this month as Emily Simpson and her husband both contracted COVID-19, and on Wednesday's all-new episode, Shannon Beador will discover that she's met the same fate when she receives positive test results.

E! has an exclusive sneak peek of the moment the 56-year-old reality TV personality breaks the news to her castmates—some of whom she's recently come into contact with—and you won't want to miss their reactions.

The clip, available to watch below, opens with Shannon FaceTiming Braunwyn Windham-Burke, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, who are currently vacationing in Lake Arrowhead, Calif. "I got a phone call that I am positive," an emotional Shannon shares with her girlfriends.

"I've just had a really s--ty, s--ty afternoon," she adds as the ladies offer sympathetic responses. Meanwhile, they're also racking their brains over their recent interactions with her.