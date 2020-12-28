Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Score Major Savings on Stylish Kicks During Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale

Stock up on boots, heels, sneakers and more for the New Year during Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Savings Event!

By Emily Spain Dec 28, 2020
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here and the opportunities to save big are endless.

In case Santa didn't get you the pair of winter boots or sneakers you wanted, Nordstrom has you covered. Now through January 1, you can save up to 75% off best-selling shoe styles for the whole family. With such incredible deals, you might as well start off the year on the right foot and get yourself a pair of shoes that you absolutely love.

Our favorite? These Nike Air Max sneakers to help us with our New Year's fitness goals.

For our 13 shoe picks from the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale, keep scrolling!

Coach Rilee Knee High Boot

These Coach boots were made for walking! With full-grain leather and embossed logos on the sides, the Rilee boot will elevate any outfit.

$295
$150
Nordstrom

Sanctuary Aerial Platform Espadrille Sandal

It's never too early to get your spring and summer shoe wardrobe ready. Not to mention these Sanctuary sandals are a great deal, too!

$119
$48
Nordstrom

Cole Haan Grand Evolution Wingtip Derby

These derby shoes are pretty snazzy! You can dress them up or down and still be the best dressed person in any room.

$280
$100
Nordstrom

UGG Mini Classic Stellar Sequin Boot

Sparkly and oh so cozy, these mini UGG boots will keep your feet warm while adding a stylish touch to any outfit.

$170
$120
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max Up Sneaker

Start your New Year's resolutions off on the right foot! These Nike kicks will provide comfort during the most-grueling workouts.

$130
$87
Nordstrom

Danna Pointed Toe Pump

Having a classic pair of pumps in your closet is a must. This style is perfect for dressing up any outfit or just wanting to feel fancy when you are hanging around the house!

$140
$84
Nordstrom

Hunter Original Short Waterproof Rain Boot

These watertight boots will help you get through the rainy and snowy days ahead. 

$145
$87
Nordstrom

Nike Air Max 95 NRG Sneaker

With layers of earthy recycled canvas and aerodynamic curves, you'll be making a stylish yet eco-smart fashion statement.

$180
$120
Nordstrom

Kid's Geox Flexyper ABX Boot

These kid's boots are so freaking cute! Not only do they provide great support, they will also keep your little one's feet warm all winter long.

$130
$66
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Mindinta Chain Trim Combat Boot

With chain detailing, these boots are the definition of chic! Pair them with some leather pants and a sweater for a complete winter look.

$170
$100
Nordstrom

Nike Blazer Mid '77 High Top Sneaker

These classic high top sneakers will compliment almost any outfit and season.

$100
$67
Nordstrom

Men's Sorel Madson II Moc Toe Waterproof Boot

With EVA cushioning and sturdy tread soles, these waterproof boots will quickly become your go-to winter kicks.

$185
$134
Nordstrom

Kid's Vans Comfycush Old Skool Sneaker

These kid's sneakers by Vans are so cute and serve as the perfect addition to any outfit. 

$47
$28
Nordstrom

