The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: Score up to 50% Off!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale is here, and the beauty deals are not to be missed (along with the deals on clothing, shoes, home and more). You can save up to 50% on fan-favorite brands like Anastasia, It Cosmetics and others right now.

Below, shop some of our favorite finds from the Half Yearly Sale, from skincare to makeup. And shop quick, because this sale ends on Jan. 3!