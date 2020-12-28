Miley Cyrus' Brother Braison Cyrus Is Expecting His First Child With Wife Stella

Miley Cyrus's plastic heart just grew, because she's about to be an aunt!

The pop star's younger brother, Braison Cyrus, 26, has announced he and wife Stella McBride Cyrus are expecting their first child together. Braison and Stella took to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 28 with the news following a self-described "difficult year."

"Extremely blessed and grateful to say that @stellamcyrus and I are expecting our first child," Braison captioned a photo of the couple holding the sonogram. "This is our son and he's due in June. Love this little dude so much already."

Stella, who officially became a Cyrus when she wed Braison in November 2019, wrote, "2020 has been a difficult year to say the least, but it has also brought me the greatest gift of my life! I cannot wait to meet our baby boy this summer and watch him spread light & happiness to those around him. You're going to be the best dad ever."

Miley's response? Let's just say Braison and Stella's newborn son will have the coolest aunt on the block.