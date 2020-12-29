Alexis Ren's Wellness Must-Haves Will Make You a New Year's Resolution Warrior

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to turn your New Year's resolutions into reality.
For many Americans, starting 2021 on the right note is a priority. But how exactly do you do it? Warriors co-founder Alexis Ren is here to help!
With help from her mind-body self-growth community, the 24-year-old model is hoping to provide followers with resources, workshops, challenges and guides that are necessary to spark powerful and lasting transformations.
As she explained to E! News, "If you're looking to cultivate confidence, find your inner peace, build strength in your body, create new, lasting friendships, and/or get to know yourself more, Warriors is here for you."
Alexis also took time out of her busy schedule to share her favorite wellness products that will help you look and feel your best self. And before you declare your resolutions, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant has some advice.
"Understand exactly what you want," she explained. "List each goal as if you're writing to a genie in a bottle. So much of the time we have vague ideas of our desires but rarely do we spend the time to map out the steps to achieve them. As you do this, you will feel the excitement of the goal and you will attract it quicker in your field. Most of us crave the feeling, so why not give it to yourself now?"
Jump Rope
Intimidated by the gym? No worries! Alexis picked just the tool you can do anywhere. "It's the perfect travel cardio buddy," she explained. "I take it everywhere with me."
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Mask
If you ask Alexis, your bathroom should include an excellent hair mask. "I believe so much in treating your hair with a mask once a week," she advised. "It needs love just like your skin."
Ruled Notebook/Journal
"Make a goal to fill it up this year with dreams, thoughts and your truths," Alexis shared with E! News. "Your future self will enjoy looking back on how far you've come."
MILK MAKEUP Highlighter
When it comes to skincare, Alexis recommends this champagne-pearl-hued cream highlighter stick that glides on for a natural glow. As she explained, "I love dewy skin!"
The Regenerative Life: Transform Any Organization, Our Society, and Your Destiny
If you're looking for the perfect book to kick off 2021, Alexis has a pick. In this read, author Carol Sanford shows you how to fundamentally change the roles you play in society, enabling you to do more than you ever believed possible.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Don't forget to take care of your precious lips in 2021. "I love this lip mask," Alexis proclaimed. "I use it every night for moisturized lips."
Stuart Weitzman's The Kolbie Boot
If you're going to splurge on some footwear in the New Year, Alexis recommends a pair of Stuart Weitzman. "These are essential in my wardrobe," she explained. "And I believe they'll never go out of style."
