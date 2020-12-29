Alexis Ren's Wellness Must-Haves Will Make You a New Year's Resolution Warrior

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to turn your New Year's resolutions into reality.

For many Americans, starting 2021 on the right note is a priority. But how exactly do you do it? Warriors co-founder Alexis Ren is here to help!

With help from her mind-body self-growth community, the 24-year-old model is hoping to provide followers with resources, workshops, challenges and guides that are necessary to spark powerful and lasting transformations.

As she explained to E! News, "If you're looking to cultivate confidence, find your inner peace, build strength in your body, create new, lasting friendships, and/or get to know yourself more, Warriors is here for you."