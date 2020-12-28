Pregnant Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón Defends "Vigorous Exercise" Routine

Robin Arzón won't stop being an athlete just because she's pregnant.

Just three months ago, the Peloton instructor announced on Instagram that she was expecting her first child with husband Drew Butler.

While many followers were quick to send well wishes to the couple, others have started to criticize the vice president of fitness programming at Peloton and question if she's working out too much.

In a new interview published on Monday, Dec. 28, the 39-year-old fitness buff decided to respond to the critics and make it clear that she's breaking a sweat safely.

"Any time I receive something [critical] like that, it lights a fire in me to stand in my power and to show the strength of a pregnant body," she shared with Today. "I didn't relinquish being an athlete when I became pregnant."

"Vigorous exercise is actually beneficial for both mother and baby," Robin continued. "I was never going to kick back."