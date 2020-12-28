Big Brother's Cody Nickson Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Body Transformation

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now this is what we call some New Year's inspiration.
As many Americans prepare to kick off 2021 with new goals and resolutions, one Big Brother and The Amazing Race star is showing us what can be done when you focus on your health and wellness.
In a new Instagram posted on Monday, Dec. 28, Cody Nickson revealed his incredible body transformation.
"I hate posting pictures of myself, this post won't be up long," he shared. "If you look at my feed, you actually won't see a single post with just me in it. This is intentional. I don't feel it necessary to say ‘look at this picture of me'... seems like there is too much of that going on in the world."
If you ask the reality star, however, this before-and-after post is different. "This picture shows a 30 pound targeted fat loss by me using a strategy compiled from about a dozen+ different diet and workout plans," he explained. "No muscle was lost and I even gained more lean muscle. Folks, I've tried them all. What have I learned? Fat loss is one [of the] simplest things to accomplish and everyone tries to complicate it."
Cody then directed his followers to check out his book titled, The Last Fitness Strategy.
The Last Fitness Strategy
"If you follow the steps in my book, you will lose fat for good," Cody proclaimed on Instagram.
Viewers first met Cody in the summer of 2017 when he appeared on Big Brother. He met fellow contestant Jessica Graf in the house where they fell in love. The couple married in October 2018 and have two children together.
When one follower asked if it's hard to work out with children, Cody said that he simply adjusts his schedule.
"You gotta wake up earlier than the kids…otherwise they will steal your treadmill," he shared. "I actually just bought @mavericknickson a treadmill that's on its way so [my daughter] won't steal mine."
With a new year right around the corner, Cody reiterated that it's the perfect time to focus on yourself. And who knows? Perhaps you'll be posting more selfies like Cody in the months to come.
"This Fat Season is over, time to kick it into gear," he concluded. "Fight the war on fat, fit into those jeans again, no more excuses. You're afraid to start?...This book is the answer and will show you exactly where to begin."