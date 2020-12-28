Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Newborn Baby, Zayn Malik, Taylor Swift and More

While Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have yet to publicly reveal their daughter's name, the proud parents are sharing more photos of their baby girl online.
On Sunday, Dec. 27, the supermodel took to her Instagram Story to participate in the "post a picture of" social media trend, in which where followers suggest photos to share. During the social media spree, Gigi happily showed off a series of never-before-seen pics, including one of her holding her baby girl, captioning the sweet post with a heart emoji.
The 25-year-old star made a point not to show her daughter's face in the post, a rule she and Zayn have followed to protect her privacy since welcoming their first child in September. In all of the photos they've posted, the stars have either cropped out or shielded their baby girl's face from the camera for her privacy.
For followers hoping to finally see a pic of the baby's face, Gigi warned, "It's not happening."
While the couple is understandably keeping some family details private, Gigi did share a special moment with fans during her time online: a photo from the day she found out she was pregnant. In the picture, Gigi could be seen posing for a selfie in a jean jacket while seated in a car.
"It was this day," Gigi captioned the post, "but I don't think I knew yet."
She went on to post more personal photos on her Story. When asked to share a photo from April 3, Gigi posted an intimate snap of her and Zayn kissing.
And for an "unseen" photo of her and BFF Taylor Swift, Gigi posted a pic with the singer from Jan. 2015. The pic shows the stars striking a pose at Taylor's New York City apartment during a girls' night in, which was also attended by supermodels Karlie Kloss and Martha Hunt.
At the time, Karlie posted a group photo along with the caption, "I'm convinced, blondes definitely have more fun."
