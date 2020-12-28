Get These Bestselling Champagnes & Sparkling Wines Delivered for New Year's Eve

Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Drizly delivers them straight to your doorstep!

2020 has been a less-than-stellar year, so all the more reason to ring in 2021 with a POP! Having the right champagne or sparkling wine on hand is key for your New Year's Eve at-home celebration, and you can get one (or a ton) delivered to your doorstep 2020-style thanks to Drizly. Yes, in case you haven't yet heard, it's perfectly legal order alcohol online, plus it keeps you safe and snug at home.

Below, some of Drizly's sparkling wine and champagne bestsellers for any budget to get you started.

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne

This dry selection from France is the perfect pair for a charcuterie board.

$65
Drizly

Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Champagne

Go for a classic with this fruity, dry champagne.

$55
Drizly

La Marca Prosecco

You can't go wrong with this affordable option from Italy, which has notes of green apple and grapefruit.

$14
Drizly

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Champagne

If you're a rosé fanatic and looking to splurge a bit, opt for this bright champagne that has notes of dried fruits.

$75
Drizly

Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte Brut Reserve Exclusive

This champagne with notes of pear and apple pairs well with fruit and shellfish.

$38
Drizly

Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut Champagne

This fruity-floral champagne pairs with white fish and chicken.

$55
Drizly

Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé Champagne

This rosé champagne option is fruity and bright.

$70
Drizly

Korbel Brut California Champagne

Save with this option from Sonoma County, California that has a medium-dry finish.

$13
Drizly

Chandon Brut Sparkling

This Napa Valley, California sparkling wine pairs great with cheese, shellfish and more.

$20
Drizly

Mionetto Prosecco Brut

This affordable prosecco from Italy has apple and honey notes.

$15
Drizly

