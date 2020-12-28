Monique Samuels Is Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac: "Enough Is Enough"

Word on the street is The Real Housewives of Potomac is losing one of its most controversial cast members.
After part three of the season five reunion aired Sunday, Dec. 27, Monique Samuels took to Instagram Live to announce she will not be returning to the Bravo show. "It's not easy doing reality TV and, to be quite honest, I'm over it," the mom of three began. "I appreciate everything people have done for me, everyone that's been Team Monique...But when you cross certain lines there's no going back. And for me, my family is that line. And the opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable than anybody's opinion."
Monique joined the franchise—also featuring Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby and Dr. Wendy Osefo—during its second season in 2017. And while RHOP consistently serves up eyebrow-raising drama, Monique had a particularly difficult run this season.
From the get-go, the women questioned her marriage to former NFL star Chris Samuels, with rumors circulating around town about the paternity of her 2-year-old son Chase. Then, mid-season, she came to blows with Candiace, causing a physical altercation that led to since-dropped assault charges.
"When the hate becomes real, I'm over it," she said on her IG Live. "And if my kids were to get older and say they watched everything and they watched this show and they watched everything that's behind the scenes, what response can I give them? What would satisfy that?"
And while she's grateful for the experience and the platform she's been given, Monique admitted her actions have not always set the right example. "I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside of what the stereotype has been on TV," the Not For Lazy Moms podcast host said. "Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype...I was working overtime to really check myself because that is the exact opposite of what I want to display on a TV show and, in real life, most importantly."
"I'm always going to be a great example and role model for my kids," she added. "You have to know when enough is enough and enough is enough."
Still, Monique certainly isn't the first to bow out of a franchise this year. Keep scrolling for all the most shocking news to come out of the Real Housewives in 2020.
