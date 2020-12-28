Lori Loughlin Is Released From Prison After Less Than 2 Months

Watch : Lori Loughlin Begins 2-Month Prison Sentence

Lori Loughlin is a free woman.

The Fuller House actress has been released from prison after serving less than two months due to her involvement in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal, E! News has confirmed. The 56-year-old began her time behind bars in October at the Northern California facility FCI-Dublin. Now, inmate records show that Loughlin was released on Monday, Dec. 28.

Though she was set to come out on Dec. 27, it was suspected that the Federal Bureau of Prisons could move the day up because of the holidays. However, it seems as though Loughlin didn't make it home in time for Christmas.

Her sentencing still includes two years of supervised release, as well as 100 hours of community service. Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine, which she has completed.

Her daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, were said to be "very distraught" when their mom entered prison. Sources close to Olivia told E! News in April that Olivia was also "extremely embarrassed" about the staged rowing photos she posed for as part of the plot to get her into University of Southern California as an athlete.