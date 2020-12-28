Amy Schumer Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Accent Controversy

Watch : Hilaria Baldwin's Reaction to Amy Schumer's Holiday Prank

Amy Schumer is poking fun at the controversy surrounding Hilaria Baldwin.

On Dec. 27, the comedian—who recently made headlines with her Hilaria-inspired holiday card—took to Instagram to seemingly react to claims on social media stating that the yoga instructor is faking her Spanish accent. In a since-deleted post, Amy could be seen posing in a large hat and sunglasses alongside the caption, "I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too." She also added a cucumber emoji.

Earlier in the day, Alec Baldwin took to social media to defend his wife amid claims about her accent. In a lengthy video, the 30 Rock alum told slammed the speculation, saying, "There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."

Hilaria herself also addressed the backlash—sparked by a viral Twitter thread which also alleged she went by the name Hillary while growing up in Massachusetts—with a video message. "If I've been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I'm speaking more English...then I mix that," she said in part. "It's one of those things that's always been a little bit, I've been a little insecure about."