RHONY's Leah McSweeney Reveals She Got a "Christmas Boob Lift and Augmentation"

Leah McSweeney is starting the whole "new year, new me" trend early.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New York star revealed she went under the knife and gifted herself a boob job—an "Xmas boob lift and augmentation" to be exact.

"I can't wait to show off the new and improved girls," she quipped on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 26, alongside a post-surgery selfie of her laying down and wearing a velour tracksuit. "Also since everyone will ask they were done by @mamanplasticsurgery."

In that same post, the reality TV star asked her followers to refrain from sharing their negative thoughts. As she put it, "If you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won't phase me."

Leah's co-star Sonja Morgan, who has been an open book about her own plastic surgery, replied, "Awesome. Go girl." In addition, Tinsley Mortimer responded with three kissing face emojis.

Others praised Leah for being honest about her procedures, with one follower writing, "Thank you for being so transparent and proving women can still be strong while doing whatever makes them feel good!!"