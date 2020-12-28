Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

RHONY's Leah McSweeney Reveals She Got a "Christmas Boob Lift and Augmentation"

Leah McSweeney candidly shared that she went under the knife. "I can't wait to show off the new and improved girls," she quipped on Instagram.

Leah McSweeney is starting the whole "new year, new me" trend early.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Real Housewives of New York star revealed she went under the knife and gifted herself a boob job—an "Xmas boob lift and augmentation" to be exact.

"I can't wait to show off the new and improved girls," she quipped on Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 26, alongside a post-surgery selfie of her laying down and wearing a velour tracksuit. "Also since everyone will ask they were done by @mamanplasticsurgery."

In that same post, the reality TV star asked her followers to refrain from sharing their negative thoughts. As she put it, "If you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny regularly and it won't phase me."

Leah's co-star Sonja Morgan, who has been an open book about her own plastic surgery, replied, "Awesome. Go girl." In addition, Tinsley Mortimer responded with three kissing face emojis.

Others praised Leah for being honest about her procedures, with one follower writing, "Thank you for being so transparent and proving women can still be strong while doing whatever makes them feel good!!"

Of course, the 38-year-old star isn't the only celebrity to candidly discuss the work she's had done. Stars like Iggy Azalea, Farrah Abraham, Kelly Rowland and many others have opened up about their surgeries.

Scroll through our gallery below to see which A-listers have admitted to going under the knife.

Getty Images
Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery

Going under the knife—and talking about it—is no longer totally taboo in Hollywood. Plenty of celebrities are very open to discussing the plastic surgery procedures they've undergone...

Leah McSweeney/Instagram
Leah McSweeney

The Bravolebrity revealed she got a "Xmas boob lift and augmentation" on Instagram on Dec. 27. "I can't wait to show off the new and improved girls," she quipped.

Instagram/E!
Sonja Morgan

The Real Housewives of New York star got a $75,000 facelift and neck lift from Dr. Andrew Jacono. She shared the news on Daily Pop, telling Justin Sylvester, Dr. Jacono's procedure is different because "he goes under the muscle, which keeps the skin attached to the muscle so all the blood vessels are still attached and very vibrant and alive."

Getty Images
Farrah Abraham

The former Teen Mom star has been open about her plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures, and she's had quite a few of them. She has in the past admitted to getting lip fillers, breast augmentations, a nose job, and a chin implant, which she has since had removed. In 2017, she documented her vaginal rejuvenation procedure. In 2018, she posted videos of her getting butt injections.

amandastantonblog.com
Amanda Stanton

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star revealed in 2018 that she had undergone a breast augmentation after wanting one for years. She got the surgery after finishing up breastfeeding her second child.

ABC
Tyra Banks

In her memoir, Perfect Is Boring, the supermodel revealed that she went under the knife early in her career. "I had bones in my nose that were growing and itching," she wrote in her book. "I could breathe fine, but I added cosmetic surgery. I admit it! Fake hair, and I did my nose." 

Getty Images
Iggy Azalea

The Aussie rapper said in the April 2015 issue of Vogue magazine that she got breast implants. "I did change something: Four months ago, I got bigger boobs! I'd thought about it my entire life," she revealed. 

CBS
Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory star told Cosmopolitan getting breast implants in 2004 was "the best decision I ever made." Cuoco also came clean to Women's Health about a nose job, as well as receiving a filler in a line "in my neck I've had since I was 12."

NBC
Stephanie March

In a candid piece for Refinery 29, the Law & Order: SVU actress called her 2014 breast augmentation "the wrong decision for so many reasons" because as she wrote, "I decided to change my body because I couldn't change my life."

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tara Reid

The American Pie star had a botched breast job and liposuction in 2004. "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing," she previously told CBS News. "I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my bellybutton. As a result, I couldn't wear a bikini. I lost a lot of work." She went under the knife again in 2006 to fix the results of the previous procedures.

Kelly Rowland

"I wanted to get breast implants when I was 18, but my mom and Beyoncé's mom told me to really think about it first," she told Shape magazine. "I took their advice and waited 10 years."

Jamie McCarthy/Denise /Getty Images
Heidi Montag

At just 23 years old, The Hills alum underwent a head-to-toe transformation. In addition to botox, chin reductions and a nose job, the reality star also endured fat injections in her lips. "I love my body," she said immediately after the surgery.

Jim Smeal/WireImage; Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Lisa Rinna

"Here's the story: 25 years ago, I had my lips injected with silicone. Stupid thing to do at 24," the Real Housewives star previously said of her famous pout.

Instagram
Melissa Gorga

"Wish me luck! Following the Dr's orders... After 13 years they say it's always best to switch out your breast implants :-) so here we go… I know i'm in good hands with @drfiorillo," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared on Instagram in 2015. The reality TV personality has also admitted to getting a nose job, as well as lip injections.

Bravo
Kim Zolciak

The reality star called Dr. Lenny Hochstein her "boob God" doctor for giving her perky breasts. Of course, the reality TV personality has been an open book about her other procedures, such as getting a tummy tuck and lip injections.

Barry King/Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston

"I had [a deviated septum] fixed–best thing I ever did," she told People in 2007. "I slept like a baby for the first time in years. As far as all the other [rumors], as boring as it sounds, it's still mine. All of it. Still mine."

Steve Dietl/FOX
Jamie Lee Curtis

"I've done it all," the actress told More magazine. "I've had a little plastic surgery. I've had a little lipo. I've had a little Botox. And you know what? None of it works. None of it."

Eric Neitzel/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ashlee Simpson

Jessica Simpson's younger sister would never confirm or deny that she got a nose job, but her pops kinda let the cat out of the bag. During an interview with Fox News, Joe Simpson said, "Girls have their own ideas. Anyway, there was a real problem with her breathing and that was cured."

The Talk
Julie Chen

In 2013, the Big Brother host and journalist confessed she got plastic surgery at the beginning of her career in order to make her eyes look bigger.

Getty Images; Collin Stark and Jessica Stark for Glamour
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family star revealed in Glamour magazine that she underwent breast reduction surgery, reducing her chest from a size 32F to a 34D. 

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images, Jordan Strauss/WireImage
Ashley Tisdale

In an attempt to avoid tabloidal before-and-after schnozz shots, the High School Musical star admitted that she underwent a rhinoplasty procedure in 2007.

Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
Bethenny Frankel

The Real Housewives of New York star got breast implants in 2005 and removed them in 2008. "Now I feel comfortable," she told Life & Style. "If there's something you're not comfortable with and you can correct it, great."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage), Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage
Cameron Diaz

The blond beauty had her nose fixed for health reasons years ago.

Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner; WireImage
Courtney Stodden

Although the former teen bride was turning heads with her natural curves, she decided to go under the knife for a breast augmentation surgery. "I just went and got my breasts to a double D and I feel very confident," she previously told E! News.

Bravo
NeNe Leakes

The reality star admitted she had a nose job, a breast lift and liposuction. "I'm very comfortable and confident in myself," she told People. "I just wanted a tune up."

Getty Images, Twitter
Amanda Bynes

The former child star confessed on Twitter that she's undergone a couple nose jobs to fix "webbing" between her eyes, but she also revealed that she enjoys going under the knife. "I Love Surgery," she wrote before posting her plans to alter her entire appearance, "I Plan On Having Surgery On My Whole Face Straight Up."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Dianna Agron

In 2011, the Glee star told David Letterman that she had her nose done after she broke it for the second time.

Theo Wargo/WireImage
Lady Gaga

The "Born This Way" singer once admitted to Howard Stern that she experienced a phase where she was "really obsessed with getting facial injections."

NBC/Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Tori Spelling

The actress and reality star has spoken publicly about her nose job and her breast implants

David Klein/Getty Images, David Becker/WireImage
Holly Madison

Holly copped to getting her nose and boobs done in 2009, but said that would probably be it for some time. "Maybe when I'm getting older, but I'm done with it for now," she told E! News at the time. "I don't like when people inject a lot of stuff in their face because then their faces move all weird."

