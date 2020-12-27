Alec Baldwin Defends Wife Hilaria After She's Accused of Faking Her Spanish Accent

In a lengthy Instagram video, Alec Baldwin seemingly called out media outlets that accused his wife Hilaria Baldwin of faking her Spanish accent.
"We live in a world now where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media. People feel that they can say anything. They can say anything. They probably would like to do anything if they weren't at risk of getting caught and going to prison," the 30 Rock actor said. "Because they can't do that, because that involves real commitment to do something, to express those feelings, they say things, no profile picture very often, sometimes yes, no identifying features there, hidden behind the anonymity of social media, they want to just shoot it all over you and spray it all over you, their venom and their hate."
The 62 year old added, "And you have to consider the source. There's things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are ridiculous. I mean, just ridiculous."
Hilaria, 36, has come under fire recently after a Twitter thread alleging that the yoga instructor is pretending to have a Spanish accent went viral. Videos shared in the thread show Hilaria seemingly speaking with a Spanish accent, and in one video even forgetting how to say the word "cucumber" in English. However, in more recent videos, Hilaria does not seem to have this same accent. The thread also claimed that she grew up in Massachusetts and went by the name "Hillary" while in school.
The mom of five addressed the allegations herself in an Instagram video on Dec. 27, saying that she grew up in a bilingual household and spent time in Spain. She also said that she mixes languages when she feels nervous or upset.
"I try to speak more clearly in each language," Hilaria explained in the video. "I think that that's something that I should try to do but sometimes I mess it up and it's not something that I'm like, playing at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear."
On Dec. 27, Ireland Baldwin, Alec's 25-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Kim Basinger, also defended her stepmom on her Instagram Story.
She said, "It's so pathetic that anyone would want to play detective and dig that deep into someone's life they don't know anything about, don't know how they were raised, don't know who they were actually raised by. It's just kind of sad and pathetic. And also, it's like the holidays, people are depressed, people are going through a lot. I know I'm going through a lot personally. And the last thing we really need to do is start shit and gossip about something is just so, so stupid. And about someone that nobody even really knows."
The DJ added that Hilaria is "really kind," and "a caring person who has always respected my relationship with my dad and I have a great relationship with her."
"She could be a malicious, terrible, horrible human who tears people down but she isn't," Ireland continued. "Hilaria is a wonderful mother who takes great care of her kids and she takes great care of my dad and that's all that really matters to me."