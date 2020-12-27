Bachelor Nation's J.P. Rosenbaum Comes to Ashley Hebert's Defense After Fan Says She "Broke His Heart"

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert are proving to be friendly exes.
Two months after announcing their split following eight years of marriage, the Bachelor Nation stars appear to be on good terms. On Saturday, Dec. 26 J.P. came to Ashley's defense on Instagram after a fan criticized her for their breakup.
The Bachelorette alum originally posted a photo of his kids, Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, who he shares with the reality TV personality.
"Goofballs are back," the proud dad captioned his post, alongside an adorable snapshot of his little ones. Shortly after, Ashley replied, "Enjoy them!!"
However, one of J.P.'s followers didn't appreciate the 35-year-old star's response. "Why are u talking to him," the user shared, "you broke his heart he is already going thru enough pain rn."
But it didn't take long for J.P. to catch wind of the negative comment. He fired back, "lay off!"
Naturally, J.P.'s fans praised him for defending his ex with one follower writing, "Well said. People are so rude. You are doing a great job."
"I'm so glad you and Ashley are taking the high road," someone else shared. "I been where you are and keeping a friendship is so important example your kids will appreciate you later for it."
Another follower added, "I've been thru a divorce and trust me, if my ex and I got along like you two do, we'd be golden parents. Just keep rocking it both of you. Might be different and hard but it gets easier. Hugs to both of you, you're doing amazing."
Back in October, the longtime couple shocked Bachelor Nation fans when they announced their breakup.
"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," J.P. began his post at the time. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."
J.P. explained that both he and Ashley made the decision to part ways, sharing that they "are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot."
"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision," he added, "that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage."
"Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie," he closed. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."
Ashley shared the same sentiments as J.P. in her post about their decision to separate.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," she wrote on Instagram. "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten."
"Thank you for your love and support throughout the years," she concluded. "Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."