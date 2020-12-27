Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Celebrate First Christmas as a Couple

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Spark Romance Rumors

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White just marked a major milestone in their relationship with matching Santa hats.

The Vampire Diaries alum was featured in her new boyfriend's Dec. 26 Instagram slideshow. In a photo showing off several Polaroid snapshots, Nina and Shaun can be seen rocking red and white Santa Claus hats, as well as what looks like matching pajamas.

The snowboarder captioned the Instagram post, "Happy holidays everyone!"

Though Nina did not share any photos from the pair's Christmas celebrations, she did post a photo to Instagram of her and Shaun earlier in December, where the two looked extra couple-y goofing off. They also took a trip to Zion National Park in Utah, according to Shaun's Instagram of him and Nina perched on a precarious rock ledge.

In November, Shaun brought Nina to his family's Thanksgiving dinner.

"I'm so thankful to be surrounded by so much love!!" Shaun wrote in a Nov. 27 social media post. "Getting older and watching my family continue to grow has been incredible. Hope everyone out there had an amazing thanksgiving!"