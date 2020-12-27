Brodie Lee, Former WWE Wrestler Known as Luke Harper, Dead at 41

The world of sports has lost a star.
Former WWE wrestler Brodie Lee, who was also known as Luke Harper in the ring, died at the age of 41 on Saturday, Dec. 26. The athlete's wife, Amanda Huber, confirmed the tragic news on Instagram.
"My best friend died today," Amanda began her caption. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."
Amanda explained that her husband was surrounded by loved ones in his final moments. She also revealed that Brodie, whose real name was Jon Huber, was battling a lung issue that was not related to coronavirus. However, she didn't share any further details about his cause of death.
Amanda took a moment to thank the medical staff who cared for her husband, writing, "The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love."
"On top of that," she continued, "I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids. … The team at AEW have helped keep me standing and pick up all the broken pieces."
In light of her husband's death, Amanda expressed how grateful she was for receiving an overwhelming amount of support from her friends and followers.
"I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them," she closed.
Brodie's fellow wrestling colleagues expressed their heartache over his loss, including Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Killian Dain and many others.
"I'm so so sorry!!! He was an amazing man and father....," Brie responded, "always loved seeing little Brodie's face watching his Dad wrestle. You and the family are in my thoughts and prayers."
Nikki commented, "I am so incredibly sorry Amanda. Praying so hard for you and the family right now. So much love and light to you and the boys. I am here for you. Whatever you need. RIP."
"I am so sorry Amanda," Becky Lynch shared, with Saraya Bevis adding, "I'm so sorry.. sending so much love to you and your boys."
Killian wrote, "So sorry for your loss, he was a great fella."
All Elite Wrestling honored Brodie with a special statement on Twitter.
"The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken," the message read. "In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way — a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee."
"Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always."
The statement closed, "Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."
In 2012, Brodie's career took off dramatically when he signed with WWE and went by the stage name Luke Harper. Fast forward to 2020, and he made his debut with AEW in March as Brodie Lee. In August, he won the AEW TNT Championship.