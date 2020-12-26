Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball Is Engaged to Christina Creedon

Watch : All the Details on Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

Bachelor Nation's Jordan Kimball found paradise with his new fiancée Christina Creedon.

The model took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers.

"I would bend my knee a million times to stand by you. This ring represents how much I love and listen to you, #jamesallenpartner I selected every detail while smiling and nervously envisioning this moment," he shared. "I can't express how lucky I am and just how deeply I've fallen in love with you Christina. I could cry thinking about how happy you make me. I promise to love, nurture and to protect you as long as my heart beats here on earth. I hope that even beyond this life you'll remember this love. I can't imagine life without you anymore. Your voice, smile and presence are forged into my picture of the future forever. You're absolutely precious and I want to bring all of your dreams to life."