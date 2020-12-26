Ryan Reynolds and Khloe Kardashian Randomly Share the Same Post-Christmas Problem

Santa may bring the toys, but even the kids know it's the parents who have to assemble them!
So was the case for Ryan Reynolds and Khloe Kardashian, who both had to deal with the stress (and annoying tiny parts) that comes from setting up their kids' gifts from Christmas morning. The stars took to Twitter to share their frustrations.
The Good American founder revealed her struggle to put together daughter True Thompson's toys on Dec. 26, writing, "Is anyone else still trying to put together some of these teeny tiny toys? I am not a toy builder. This takes me forever!! I need to get things fully assembled moving forward."
She added, "So many tiny pieces. The way my nails are set up..... this isn't my friend LOL."
Fortunately, expressing her frustration helped.
"I feel better just getting that out LOL thanks guys," she concluded. "Back to toy building. I love you guys! My baby will be up soon. I hope you guys enjoy your family time this holiday season."
As for the Deadpool actor, his social media response to building toys for his daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 14 months was a lot snarkier.
"Huge thanks to toy companies for allowing parents to assemble your product ourselves," he tweeted on Dec. 25. "And huge thanks to hell for accepting me into your warm embrace."
While setting up toys is usually an inevitable part of having kids, both Khloe and Ryan shared that their holiday plans would be different this year due to coronavirus pandemic.
The reality star said that her family's annual Christmas Eve party was cancelled as COVID-19 cases climbed in their home state of California.
"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," she explained in a Dec. 6 tweet. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."
Ryan and wife Blake Lively's Christmas plans also shifted.
"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts or uncles. It sucks," the actor wrote in a Dec. 19 Instagram Story. "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."
Hopefully, next year everyone can celebrate as big as they want to...and maybe, also get pre-assembled toys for their kids to alleviate some of the holiday stress.