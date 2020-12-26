John Travolta Shares Heartwarming Family Video on First Christmas After Kelly Preston’s Death

Less than six months after the death of his wife Kelly Preston, John Travolta shared a video on Instagram of his children Ella, 20, and Ben, 10 celebrating Christmas to Instagram.

The Grease star shared the video on Dec. 25. It features Ella and Ben in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by presents.

"Say Merry Christmas," John says in the video, to which Ella and Ben respond "Merry Christmas!" with smiles and waves.

This year will certainly be different for the Travolta kids, who lost their mom Kelly in July after a two-year battle with breast cancer. The actress, who starred in movies like What a Girl Wants, Sky High, and Gotti alongside her husband, was 57.

John shared the sad news "with a heavy heart" in a lengthy Instagram caption.

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," he shared alongside a photo of Kelly. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."