Alexa PenaVega Is Pregnant, Expecting Her Third Baby With Husband Carlos

Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega are ending 2020 on a high note!

On Christmas Day, the duo shared a major announcement on Instagram: their family is about to get bigger.

The longtime couple is expecting their third child together, which they adorably revealed in a holiday-themed music video by Carlos and his Big Time Rush bandmates—Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow and Logan Henderson.

The four-minute clip featured the song "Beautiful Christmas" and showed footage from all of the group members' holiday celebrations. When it came time to spotlight Alexa and Carlos, the Spy Kids actress lifted up her shirt to reveal a sweet message written on her stomach: "Baby #3 2021."

In the clip, Carlos looked over the moon and was smiling from ear-to-ear.

Sharing his excitement even more, the singer gushed over the family update in a separate Instagram post. "MERRY CHRISTMAS from the 6 of us," he wrote. "We all got scooters for Christmas this year!!! Can't wait to meet baby PenaVega #3 this summer!!"