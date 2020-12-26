Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Ariana Grande and Fiancé Dalton Gomez Get Cozy at Family Christmas Celebration

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez spent the holidays together as an engaged couple for the first time. Check out photos from her family Christmas celebration.

It was a very Merry Christmas for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who spent the holiday together as an engaged couple for the first time.

On Friday, Christmas Day, the 27-year-old pop star posted photos of herself cuddling with the 25-year-old real estate agent in front of a Christmas tree on her Instagram page. She wrote, "merry :)"

Ariana also shared more pics from the celebration, featuring brother Frankie Grande, 37, his boyfriend Hale Leon, BFF Doug Middlebrook and mom Joan Grande.

"I love you so incredibly much!" Frankie commented. "So grateful we were together!"

Ariana and Dalton kicked off the holidays by giving back and spreading some holiday cheer. They sent patients at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital special gifts from their wish lists and also had pizza, cards and other goodies delivered to the kids.

The couple also sent blankets, skincare products and other gifts to parents of infants admitted to the NICUs at the Los Angeles medical center and at Manchester Royal Infirmary in Manchester, U.K., a city that holds a special place in Ariana's heart since a terrorist bombing at her concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people in 2017. 

photos
7 Facts About Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana and her fiancé first sparked romance rumors in February. Check out a timeline of their romance.

Family Time

The two celebrate Christmas 2020 with her mom (not pictured), brother Frankie Grande and friends.

Merry Christmas 2020

The two celebrate the holidays together.

Stuck With U

The duo first sparked romance rumors in March 2020. But by May, they confirmed their relationship and made their first public appearance in Ariana and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U."

Out and About

Since the couple began dating amid the coronavirus pandemic, they haven't really been seen in public. However, in mid-May, they were spotted out and about in Los Angeles, Calif. Making their afternoon hang out cuter? They wore matching face masks.

Instagram Official

The pop star took her romance to the next level after making things IG official in June. At the time, the singer celebrated her birthday early by sharing rare photos of herself with Dalton and her dogs. A separate source revealed the pair met through mutual friends, explaining, "They run in the same circle... She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one-on-one time at home."

Head Over Heels

In October, a source told E! News the couple was still going strong. "Ariana is still madly in love with Dalton and is head over heels," the source raved. "It's a very healthy relationship. They love to be 'normal' and Ari loves that he is very down to earth. He balances her out from the crazy industry she is in. They spend a lot of time hanging out at her house being low-key."

Locking Lips

The positions singer packed on the PDA with her beau in early December. "some life stuff," she wrote about her relationship update.

Instagram
Future Mr. & Mrs.

The "7 Rings" singer shared the exciting news that she and the real estate broker were engaged. "forever n then some," she expressed on Instagram on Dec. 20. 

Pop the Bubbly

After announcing the engagement news, many of the singer's friends sent their love and support. "oh my godddd...," Millie Bobby Brown shared, "love u!! you deserve eternal happiness!!" Demi Lovato replied, "this ring is everything!!!!. I love ypu [sic]." Hailey Bieber added, "YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!"

Happily Ever After

2021 is starting to look like one amazing year for the couple already. A source close to Ariana told E! News about their engagement, saying, "It's a happy time. Everyone is happy, families are happy. They could not be more excited."

