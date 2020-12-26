Shia LaBeouf Seeking "Long-Term" Treatment, Lawyer Says Amid FKA twigs' Sexual Abuse Claims

Watch : Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History

Shia LaBeouf's lawyer says the actor "needs help" and that they are pursuing "long-term inpatient treatment" for him, as he faces a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs.

In her filing, the 32-year-old British-born musician accuses the 34-year-old actor, her co-star in his autobiographical film Honey Boy, of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress and also alleges that he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. LaBeouf has not been charged with a crime.

"Shia needs help and he knows that," LaBeouf's attorney, Shawn Holley, told E! News in a statement on Friday, Christmas Day. "We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs."

FKA twigs filed her lawsuit on Dec. 11 and she and the other accuser also spoke about their experiences with LaBeouf with the New York Times. The Transformers actor told the newspaper at the time that while "many of these allegations are not true," he has "no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations." He said he is a "a sober member of a 12-step program" and in therapy, and was not yet "cured" of PTSD and alcoholism.