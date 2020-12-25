Chrishell Stause Brings DWTS' Keo Motsepe to Meet Her Family Over Christmas

Baby, it may be cold outside, but it looks like things are heating up between Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe!
The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star recently brought the Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe to meet her sisters, weeks after they confirmed their relationship. On Friday, Christmas Day, Chrishell posted photos of the two sitting in a living room with her younger sister Sabrina Stause, older sister Shonda Davisson, her husband, their kids and their dogs. The group is wearing matching red, white and gray holiday snowflake pajamas. Shonda, whose family lives near St. Louis, has appeared with her sister on Selling Sunset.
"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in," Chrishell wrote. "Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love."
Keo, 31, commented, "Merry Christmas my baby [red heart emoji]."
Chrishell also posted a photo of her and Keo posing and cuddling next to a dresser with a coffee maker resting on it. Meanwhile, he posted similar pics on his own page, writing, "Merry Christmas everyone...lots of love #metthefamily."
This marked Chrishell's first Christmas without her mother, Ranae. She died of lung cancer in July, more than a year after the reality star's dad, Jeff, passed away from the same disease.
In October, while competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars with dance partner Gleb Savchenko, dedicated one of her dances to her late parents.
Chrishell and Keo made their relationship Instagram official on Dec. 2, less than three months after they began competing separately on the ABC show. Chrishell and Gleb made it halfway through the competition, while Keo and partner Anne Heche were the third dancing couple to be eliminated from the competition.
In mid-December, Chrishell and Keo vacationed together with Gleb and his new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo, who starred in the Sharknado films as well as the ABC Family series Make It or Break It.
