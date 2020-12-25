Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Chrishell Stause Brings DWTS' Keo Motsepe to Meet Her Family Over Christmas

Chrishell Stause brought her new boyfriend, Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, to meet her sister and her family, weeks after they confirmed their relationship.

By Corinne Heller Dec 25, 2020 11:49 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsChristmasHolidaysCouplesChrishell Stause
Watch: Chrishell Stause Shares Details on Relationship With Keo Motsepe

Baby, it may be cold outside, but it looks like things are heating up between Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe!

The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star recently brought the Dancing with the Stars pro Keo Motsepe to meet her sisters, weeks after they confirmed their relationship. On Friday, Christmas Day, Chrishell posted photos of the two sitting in a living room with her younger sister Sabrina Stause, older sister Shonda Davisson, her husband, their kids and their dogs. The group is wearing matching red, white and gray holiday snowflake pajamas.  Shonda, whose family lives near St. Louis, has appeared with her sister on Selling Sunset.

"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in," Chrishell wrote. "Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love."

Keo, 31, commented, "Merry Christmas my baby [red heart emoji]."

Chrishell also posted a photo of her and Keo posing and cuddling next to a dresser with a coffee maker resting on it. Meanwhile, he posted similar pics on his own page, writing, "Merry Christmas everyone...lots of love #metthefamily."

photos
These Dancing With the Stars Relationships Happened Off the Show

This marked Chrishell's first Christmas without her mother, RanaeShe died of lung cancer in July, more than a year after the reality star's dad, Jeffpassed away from the same disease.

Instagram / Chrishell Stause

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

2

Iggy Azalea Shares Pics of Baby Son on Christmas and Slams Ex

3

See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Christmas Pics With Her Daughter True

In October, while competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars with dance partner Gleb Savchenko, dedicated one of her dances to her late parents.

Chrishell and Keo made their relationship Instagram official on Dec. 2, less than three months after they began competing separately on the ABC show. Chrishell and Gleb made it halfway through the competition, while Keo and partner Anne Heche were the third dancing couple to be eliminated from the competition.

In mid-December, Chrishell and Keo vacationed together with Gleb and his new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo, who starred in the Sharknado films as well as the ABC Family series Make It or Break It.

See another photo of Chrishell and Keo at their Christmas gathering and check out more pics of stars celebrating the holidays:

Instagram / Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

The Selling Sunset star and her Dancing With the Stars boyfriend celebrated Christmas with her sisters and extended family. They posted this adorable photo of the two cuddling at their gathering.

Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin

The "Baldwinitos" CarmenRafael, LeonardoRomeo and baby Eduardo pose for a Christmas photo.

Instagram / Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev

The Total Bellas star and Dancing With the Stars pro appear with their son, Matteo.

Instagram
Michael Bublé

The singer appears with his wife Luisana Lopilato.

Instagram
Sofia Richie

The model gets into the Christmas spirit.

Instagram
DJ Khaled

The artist appears with his family.

Instagram
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and sisters-in-law appear with Teresa's new boyfriend, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and her brother and Gorga's husband, Joe Gorga.

Instagram
Gucci Mane

The rapper poses in front of a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Caitlyn Jenner

The reality star and Olympian and Sophia Hutchins hang out with Santa.

Instagram
Jojo Siwa

The teen star poses for a socially distanced Christmas pic.

Instagram
Neil Patrick Harris

The How I Met Your Mother alum and his husband David Burtka appear with their twins, Gideon and Harper.

Instagram
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The two make out in a hot tub.

Instagram
Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum gets into the holiday spirit.

Instagram
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The two cuddle up with their dog.

Instagram
Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette alum poses next to a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Raven-Symoné

The That's So Raven alum appears with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

Instagram
Avril Lavigne

The singer plays in the snow.

Instagram
Dorit Kemsley

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears with her family.

Instagram
Brie Bella

The Total Bellas star shares a pic of husband Daniel Bryan with their kids Birdie and Buddy.

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

The actress blows a kiss.

Instagram
Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister alum appears with her family.

Instagram
Scheana Shay

The pregnant Vanderpump Rules star showcases her baby bump in front of a Christmas tree.

Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson

The Kendra on Top star and Girls Next Door alum shared this photo of her with kids Hank Baskett Jr. and Alijah Baskett.

Instagram / Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea

On Christmas Day, the rapper shared this photo of her and her son Onyx, writing, "The only person who can make me smile with teeth daily. Merry Christmas to everyone!"

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"Happy Hanukkah night 5!" The Mindy Project star wrote. "*All candles lit for dramatic effect*" 

Instagram
Juliette Porter

"This is me teaching sam how to properly smile," the Siesta Key star joked when celebrating the holidays with her boyfriend. 

Instagram
Vanessa Grimaldi

"I love that @jbrwolfe & I are able to celebrate, respect and learn about each other's religion," the Bachelor Nation member wrote while with her fiancé. "It's such a blessing!" 

Instagram
Jade Roper

"I love them from the top of my head to the tips of my mistle-toes!" the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote from the Dana Point Harbor in Southern California. 

Instagram
Melissa Joan Hart

"Happy Hanukkah!!" the actress proclaimed. "We could all use some light at the end of this year! #festivaloflights." 

Nutella
Hilary Duff

Who's hungry? The Younger star makes a few Nutella treats for the holidays while supporting No Kid Hungry.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Shows Archie's Red Hair

2

Iggy Azalea Shares Pics of Baby Son on Christmas and Slams Ex

3

See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Christmas Pics With Her Daughter True

4

Dominic West & Family Reunite For Xmas Card After Lily James Scandal

5

Hilaria Baldwin & Amy Schumer Roast Each Other After Photo Debacle