Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Webster Are Twinning on Christmas as Family Forgoes Holiday Party

Watch : See Kylie Jenner's Christmas Winter Wonderland Decor

Christmas twins! Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster sported matching looks for the holiday, enjoying some mother-daughter time as they and their extended family quietly celebrated on their own in lieu of an annual party.

On Friday, Christmas Day, Kylie, 23, posted on her Instagram page a couple of photos of her and Stormi, 2, sporting glittering red outfits. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently dyed her brunette hair dark red, wore a high-neck, long-sleeve gown and matching pointed pumps, while her daughter wore a sleeveless dress and white sneakers.

On Christmas Eve, Kylie shared a photo of herself wearing the same dress and standing in front of shrubbery adorned with Christmas lights, writing, "Mrs. Claus."

Earlier in the night, her sister Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a brown and red holiday-inspired Christmas mini dress and standing outside her home next to a snowman decoration. She wrote, "Just the family coming over tonight...wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve."