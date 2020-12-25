Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Webster Are Twinning on Christmas as Family Forgoes Holiday Party

Christmas twins! Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster sported matching looks for the holiday, enjoying some mother-daughter time as they and their extended family quietly celebrated on their own in lieu of an annual party.
On Friday, Christmas Day, Kylie, 23, posted on her Instagram page a couple of photos of her and Stormi, 2, sporting glittering red outfits. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently dyed her brunette hair dark red, wore a high-neck, long-sleeve gown and matching pointed pumps, while her daughter wore a sleeveless dress and white sneakers.
On Christmas Eve, Kylie shared a photo of herself wearing the same dress and standing in front of shrubbery adorned with Christmas lights, writing, "Mrs. Claus."
Earlier in the night, her sister Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a brown and red holiday-inspired Christmas mini dress and standing outside her home next to a snowman decoration. She wrote, "Just the family coming over tonight...wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve."
Kylie later shared on her Instagram Story a clip of herself getting her hair done, as well as a video of mom Kris Jenner posing in a room with a Christmas tree. Kylie also posted a photo of herself holding a drink and her sister Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story a photo of herself holding the same cocktail, served in a martini glass with a leafy garnish and toasting someone else.
"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," their sister Khloe Kardashian tweeted earlier this month. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."
Last year, Kylie and Stormi sported twinning looks at their family's annual Christmas party. See their latest holiday photos as well as past pics of their mother-daughter twinning moments over the years: