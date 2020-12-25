Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Webster Are Twinning on Christmas as Family Forgoes Holiday Party

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster sported matching looks for Christmas, enjoying some mother-daughter time as they and their family quietly celebrated on their own in lieu of an annual party.

By Corinne Heller Dec 25, 2020 8:16 PMTags
ChristmasCeleb KidsHolidaysKylie JennerStormi Webster
Christmas twins! Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster sported matching looks for the holiday, enjoying some mother-daughter time as they and their extended family quietly celebrated on their own in lieu of an annual party.

On Friday, Christmas Day, Kylie, 23, posted on her Instagram page a couple of photos of her and Stormi, 2, sporting glittering red outfits. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently dyed her brunette hair dark red, wore a high-neck, long-sleeve gown and matching pointed pumps, while her daughter wore a sleeveless dress and white sneakers.

On Christmas Eve, Kylie shared a photo of herself wearing the same dress and standing in front of shrubbery adorned with Christmas lights, writing, "Mrs. Claus."

Earlier in the night, her sister Kourtney Kardashian posted on her Instagram page a photo of herself wearing a brown and red holiday-inspired Christmas mini dress and standing outside her home next to a snowman decoration. She wrote, "Just the family coming over tonight...wishing you all a merry and safe Christmas Eve."

photos
Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Party 2019

Kylie later shared on her Instagram Story a clip of herself getting her hair done, as well as a video of mom Kris Jenner posing in a room with a Christmas tree. Kylie also posted a photo of herself holding a drink and her sister Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story a photo of herself holding the same cocktail, served in a martini glass with a leafy garnish and toasting someone else.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year," their sister Khloe Kardashian tweeted earlier this month. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."

Last year, Kylie and Stormi sported twinning looks at their family's annual Christmas party. See their latest holiday photos as well as past pics of their mother-daughter twinning moments over the years:

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Christmas 2020

Kylie and Stormi were twinning in red for Christmas 2020, as the family canceled their annual holiday party for the first time in 42 years.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Merry Christmas!

and Happy Holidays!

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Forever Friends

Alongside this photo, Kylie Jenner penned, "i got u forever."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

Stormi was Kylie's total mini-me in this picture from December 2020.

Instagram
Mommy's Little Helper

Kylie shared on Instagram, "we're back making Grinch cupcakes in celebration of the Grinch X Kylie collection".

Instagram
A Kiss For Stormi

In this Nov. 2020 picture, Kylie leaned in to give her daughter a kiss.

Instagram
Inseparable

Kylie and Stormi looked like best friends in this photo from Nov. 2020.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Happy Halloween

Kylie wrote on Instagram, "back with my favorite girl baking halloween cookies."

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Silly Faces

In matching pajamas, Kylie and daughter Stormi made silly faces after baking cookies.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Spooky Season

The mother-daughter duo was clearly enjoying spooky season.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Another One

Another sweet snap of Kylie and Stormi in their matching fall-themed PJs.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Cute Cooking

Kylie and Stormi couldn't be cuter as they finished up their Halloween baking video.

Instagram
Mini Me

"My mini," Kylie captioned this adorable pic of them twinning in chic prints.

Instagram
Tropical Getaway

Soaking up the sun during their all girls' trip, the mother-daughter kept things chic with matching dresses. 

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Garden Party

Ahead of her Stormi x Kylie launch, the model and her babe share a day with butterfly-print ensembles.

And Action!

We could NOT get enough of the adorable video that Kylie released teasing her Stormi x Kylie makeup palettes that featured her mini-me in a matching off-white tulle gown.

Kylie instagram
All In a Days Work

The caption pretty much says it all! These two are too blessed to be stressed!

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Green with Envy

These two ladies were ready to hit the town for a little bit of holiday fun. When you look this good, it would be a shame not to! 

Instagram
Gifts Under the Tree

It might be really trendy to look like a snack, but Kylie and Stormi are proving that looking like a gift is way better. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
No Heels? No problem!

She may not be old enough to rock a pair of chic heels, but Stormi made the look work by pairing her outfit with some cute and comfy sneakers. 

Instagram
Baby Blue

Stormi and her mama matched perfectly in this flowing blue dress during a trip through Italy. 

Snow Bunnies

Stormi looked ready to hit the slopes alongside her mama when both wore white ensembles that matching the snow behind them.

Instagram
Swimwear Sisters

The only thing better than matching on land, is rocking a cute matching swimsuit. These two opted for some lime green fun in the sun! 

Shining So Bright

Kylie and her daughter caught our reflection, literally, when they wore matching, sparkling outfits.

Instagram
Halloween Dream

The pair matched in cute superhero ensembles for Halloween, and Kylie threw her baby girl a lavish pumpkin bash in her home. 

Pool Party

These two wore matching striped swimsuits on a perfect summer day.

Lightning in a Bottle

Lightning struck twice when Kylie and her little one dressed as a storm cloud and bolt of lightning for Halloween in 2018.

Instagram
Butterflies In Flight

Kylie has always been outspoken about her love for butterflies and the significance the small creatures play in her life. In fact, Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos. So of course she had to let her little one in on the fun. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Lazy Day

They don't always have to be dressed to the nines to look fly. This time, the duo opted for a sweet pair of sweats and accessorized with matching beanies. 

