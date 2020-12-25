Allow Rebel Wilson, Sofia Richie and More Stars to Give You Travel Envy This Holiday Season

Watch : Kelly Clarkson, Hannah Brown & More Share Holiday Traditions

Whether they're enjoying some fun in the sun or hitting the snowy slopes, tons of stars are celebrating the 2020 holiday season on vacation.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many haven't traveled that far from home to do so, opting for getaways in Aspen and other U.S. locales over destinations typically frequented by the famous this time of year. Miami's warm year-round climate makes the Florida city a particularly popular choice, and stars like Candice Swanepoel, Charlotte McKinney, Chantel Jeffries and Drew Taggart have all been spotted there in recent weeks.

If you're curious to see where the rest of Hollywood is spending their last days of 2020, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have jet-setted to, what Rebel Wilson's up to in Colorado and why Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have relocated their daily walks from Miami to Canada.