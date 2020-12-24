Bachelor Nation's Carly Waddell Thanks Fans for Support After Evan Bass Breakup

Watch : When Evan Bass Knew Carly Waddell Was the One

Carly Waddell is spreading a little Christmas joy amid her public separation from her husband.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, the Bachelor Nation star took to her Instagram to thank her fans (in song) for supporting her through her breakup with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Evan Bass after three years of marriage.

"I love you guys. Thank you so much for your love and support," she wrote. "I've been posting Christmas songs for the last couple weeks and this is my favorite Christmas song of all time. I don't have a lot to add right now with my own words, so I'm just gonna fing sing Dolly's."

The television personality then proceeded to sing Dolly Parton's popular Christmas jingle "Hard Candy Christmas" while sitting in front of her gorgeous Christmas tree.

While there were many signs of a pending break-up, as fans may recall, the rumored separation was confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement to E! News. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."