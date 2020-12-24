Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Details Her "Imperfect Yet Perfect" Lockdown Wedding

Cressida Bonas is opening up about her lockdown wedding.

In a recent article for The Spectator, the actress and former girlfriend of Prince Harry detailed her experience of getting married to Harry Wentworth-Stanley amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had a lockdown wedding. A 30-person, socially-distanced, sanitised church service was organised in under two weeks," she wrote. "Restrictions meant no hymns, no wind instruments and no speaking too loudly. A disappointment for a musical family. Not what we'd envisaged, but a more intimate and special day than we could ever have imagined. Imperfect yet perfect — a day we will never forget."

The Tulip Fever star also shared how she recycled a dress for the ceremony. "Four days before the big day, I marched up and down Oxford Street on the hunt for a wedding dress," she recalled. "Finding nothing, I remembered an old Whistles dress I once wore for a James Arthur music video. I went home and found the dusty frock at the back of my cupboard. After some ironing, it looked good as new."