DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Slams Cheating Rumors After Elena Samodanova Files for Divorce

Watch : Gleb Savchenko Addresses Chrishell Stause Rumors Amid Divorce

Gleb Savchenko isn't dancing around how he feels about his split from Elena Samodanova.

On Dec. 22, just hours after his wife of 14 years filed for divorce, the Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Elena's infidelity accusations. The 37-year-old denied the allegations and insisted he wasn't unfaithful during their marriage.

"The thing is, I've never actually cheated on her. Never, ever, ever. This whole thing, it was her trying to set it up," Gleb explained to the outlet. "All of those partners that I danced with, it might have looked on TV like [it was something more], but it never was the case."

The star, who shares daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3, with Elena, went on to say the former couple "had problems for years" and alleged Elena was envious of his Dancing With the Stars success.

"I was in a mentally abusive, jealous relationship," Gleb claimed. "I always said to myself, 'Listen, she's the mother of your kids, and you love her, just make it work for your kids.'"