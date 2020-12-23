Pour One Out For All the Bachelor Nation Couples Whose Relationships Couldn't Survive 2020

Watch : Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Another day, another breakup.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Bachelor in Paradise contestants Carly Waddell and Evan Bass revealed they are going their separate ways after three years of marriage. In a joint statement to E! News, the parents shared, "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

Their divorce announcement was the latest in a string of Bachelor Nation breakups that occurred during this nightmare of a year we call 2020.

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long were the first to call it a day on their romance, revealing their breakup mere weeks into the new year. They were followed by Chris Randone and Krystal Nielsen, who have since forged radically different paths since their February split—Krystal is expecting her first baby with a new boyfriend.