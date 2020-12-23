Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas Card Reveals Archie Is a Redhead

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Spotted in Beverly Hills

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing some big family news with their annual Christmas card: Archie is officially a redhead!

The royals' 19-month-old son is clearly taking after his dad, one of the world's most famous gingers.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, the animal welfare charity Mayhew revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's precious holiday card, which it received along with a donation. The London-based organization wrote on Twitter, "We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community."

The illustrated image shows the family of three, along with their two dogs, embracing and playing in the yard. In the pic, Archie takes some steps with the help of his dad on the front lawn of their outdoor playhouse.

The photo that the painting is based on was captured by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, at the Sussexes' new family home in Montecito, Calif., which the couple moved into this summer.