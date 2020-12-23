Pete Davidson Reacts to Ex Cazzie David's Essay on Their Breakup

Watch : Did Ariana Grande Call Out Ex Pete Davidson in "Positions"?

Pete Davidson is totally supportive of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David's new book of essays No One Asked For This—despite the fact that one essay details their dramatic 2018 split.

In an interview with Insider, Pete said of the book, "I'm really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we're cool. I wish her nothing but the best. I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart."

Cazzie, an actress and writer who is the daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, dated the Saturday Night Live star for over two years. In her new book, she wrote how the couple decided to take a break in 2018, but that Cazzie ultimately changed her mind about splitting up and hoped to get back together. Instead of rekindling their long-term relationship, however, Pete broke up with Cazzie over text just days later. She soon learned from the media that he had moved on with Ariana Grande.