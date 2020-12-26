Lululemon's Best After Christmas Deals 2020: Get New Year's Resolution Ready & Save

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is going strong post-Christmas, with great deals for men and women. We've found some awesome pieces, from bike shorts to sports bras to joggers to jackets, that will set us on the right track to achieving our fitness goals in 2021. Anyone else been slacking on those too?
So below, shop our favorite Lululemon after-Christmas deals. But hurry, all of this stuff is selling out in a flash!
Reveal Short Digital Rain
These bike shorts have a no-chafe construction and high-rise fit. Their special open-hole artwork is for ventilation.
Serene Travels Vest
This water-repellent vest comes in two hues and is great for transitional weather.
Uplifting Scrunchie Flow
How adorable is this scrunchie? It comes in three colors.
Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28 Inch
These heathered black tights designed for yoga have a cottony feel and high-rise fit.
Femme Force Super High Rise Short
How cool is the faux boning detail around the waist of these bike shorts? We also love their gray sage hue.
Reveal Bra Digital Rain Light Support C/D Cup
This bra in a pretty teal hue has a light support that's meant for C or D cups.
Hood Lite Jacket Packable
We're obsessed with the island mist shade of this packable rain jacket that's also wind resistant.