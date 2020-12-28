Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

13 Beauty Devices to Blow Your Gift Cards On

If you're stuck on how to spend your gift cards, we suggest investing in these beauty devices that are worth the splurge!

By Emily Spain Dec 28, 2020
E-Comm: Must-Have Beauty DevicesE! Illustration

If you lucked out and received a gift card for the holidays, you're probably wondering how to get the most out of it. Well, you could save it for a rainy day but we suggest treating yourself to something special. With incredible savings at Sephora, Dermstore, Nordstrom and more, it's never been a better time to invest in a beauty gadget that will tackle your most pressing beauty concerns or needs.

From the cult-favorite NuFace Trinity facial toning device and Dyson Airwrap to the celeb-favorite Opte Precision System, you deserve to look and feel your best in the new year. With a gift card to help bring down the price or cover the purchase entirely, there's no reason why you shouldn't treat yourself to something nice and useful.

For our 13 favorite beauty devices that are worth the price tag, scroll below!

These Subscription Boxes Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

Opte Precision System

Celebs like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian love this game-changing skincare device! Opte digitally scans your skin, analyzes your complexion, and camouflages age spots, sunspots, and hyperpigmentation on contact while fading their appearance over time. Talk about a gift you will cherish!

$600
Opte

ReFa S Carat Ray

This high-tech facial roller uses microcurrent technology to contour and tighten skin. It will also help tackle fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness and elasticity, and puffiness.

$220
Sephora

Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Ideal for almost all skin types, this pore extractor will help with large pores, dryness and dehydration, blackheads and whiteheads. Not only will it help deeply clean, refine pores and extract blackheads, it will also improve the penetration of topical serums and moisturizers.

$99
$84
Dermstore

Dyson Airwrap™ Styler

If you are unfamiliar with this revolutionary, multi-functional hair styler, let us do the honor of telling you why you need it. First of all, with different sized barrels and styling attachments, you can easily control the volume and style of your mane. Whether you want big, voluminous curls or straight hair, this set will help you accomplish the hairstyle of your dreams.

$549
Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare All is Bright Faceware Kit

Treat yourself to these celeb-loved products and high-tech skincare mask! This futuristic mask will help reduce wrinkles and fine line while promoting collagen production.

 

$435
Nordstrom

GLO Lit™ At-Home Teeth Whitening Device Kit

Get pearly whites from the comfort of your home with this teeth whitening kit! With patented heat and light technology, each eight-minute application gets you closer to whitening the look of your teeth up to five shades or more.

$150
$119
Sephora

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Workout Set

You need Skin Gym's Rosy Facial Roller and Gua Sha Sculpty Tools! Not only will they help the effectiveness of your skincare, the tools will also release facial tension and remove negative energy

$49
Nordstrom

Amika High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper

Have you ever wanted effortless beachy waves? This hair crimper will give you crease-free mermaid hair in no time! 

$120
Sephora

Nu Face Trinity Facial Toning Device

This magical toning device does it all! With microcurrent technology, the NuFace Trinity contours skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

$325
Sephora

Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device

With spas closed, it's never been a better time to invest in your own dermaplaning device. This beauty must-have will remove dead skin cells, built-up debris and pesky peach fuzz without pain or discomfort. 

$200
$159
Sephora

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

C'mon go for it, splurge on the holy grail of hair tools! With super-fast drying technology, not only will this magic tool help dry your hair faster than other dryers, your mane will be protected from extreme heat damage and experience more shine.

$399
Sephora

PMD Clean Pro RQ

Take your cleansing game up a notch with this portable skincare device! The PMD Clean Pro RQ will help deeply clean, lift, firm and tone skin with its hygienic silicone brush head that never needs replacing.

$149
Dermstore
$149
Sephora

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer

Bring the spa to you and treat yourself to regular facials thanks to this celeb-loved facial steamer! With micro-steam technology, the steamer will help detoxify, hydrate, clear pores and clarify complexion.

$149
Dermstore

