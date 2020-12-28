13 Beauty Devices to Blow Your Gift Cards On

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you lucked out and received a gift card for the holidays, you're probably wondering how to get the most out of it. Well, you could save it for a rainy day but we suggest treating yourself to something special. With incredible savings at Sephora, Dermstore, Nordstrom and more, it's never been a better time to invest in a beauty gadget that will tackle your most pressing beauty concerns or needs.
From the cult-favorite NuFace Trinity facial toning device and Dyson Airwrap to the celeb-favorite Opte Precision System, you deserve to look and feel your best in the new year. With a gift card to help bring down the price or cover the purchase entirely, there's no reason why you shouldn't treat yourself to something nice and useful.
For our 13 favorite beauty devices that are worth the price tag, scroll below!
Opte Precision System
Celebs like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian love this game-changing skincare device! Opte digitally scans your skin, analyzes your complexion, and camouflages age spots, sunspots, and hyperpigmentation on contact while fading their appearance over time. Talk about a gift you will cherish!
ReFa S Carat Ray
This high-tech facial roller uses microcurrent technology to contour and tighten skin. It will also help tackle fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness and elasticity, and puffiness.
Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Ideal for almost all skin types, this pore extractor will help with large pores, dryness and dehydration, blackheads and whiteheads. Not only will it help deeply clean, refine pores and extract blackheads, it will also improve the penetration of topical serums and moisturizers.
Dyson Airwrap™ Styler
If you are unfamiliar with this revolutionary, multi-functional hair styler, let us do the honor of telling you why you need it. First of all, with different sized barrels and styling attachments, you can easily control the volume and style of your mane. Whether you want big, voluminous curls or straight hair, this set will help you accomplish the hairstyle of your dreams.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare All is Bright Faceware Kit
Treat yourself to these celeb-loved products and high-tech skincare mask! This futuristic mask will help reduce wrinkles and fine line while promoting collagen production.
GLO Lit™ At-Home Teeth Whitening Device Kit
Get pearly whites from the comfort of your home with this teeth whitening kit! With patented heat and light technology, each eight-minute application gets you closer to whitening the look of your teeth up to five shades or more.
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Workout Set
You need Skin Gym's Rosy Facial Roller and Gua Sha Sculpty Tools! Not only will they help the effectiveness of your skincare, the tools will also release facial tension and remove negative energy
Amika High Tide Deep Wave Hair Crimper
Have you ever wanted effortless beachy waves? This hair crimper will give you crease-free mermaid hair in no time!
Nu Face Trinity Facial Toning Device
This magical toning device does it all! With microcurrent technology, the NuFace Trinity contours skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.
Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
With spas closed, it's never been a better time to invest in your own dermaplaning device. This beauty must-have will remove dead skin cells, built-up debris and pesky peach fuzz without pain or discomfort.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
C'mon go for it, splurge on the holy grail of hair tools! With super-fast drying technology, not only will this magic tool help dry your hair faster than other dryers, your mane will be protected from extreme heat damage and experience more shine.
PMD Clean Pro RQ
Take your cleansing game up a notch with this portable skincare device! The PMD Clean Pro RQ will help deeply clean, lift, firm and tone skin with its hygienic silicone brush head that never needs replacing.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Pro Facial Steamer
Bring the spa to you and treat yourself to regular facials thanks to this celeb-loved facial steamer! With micro-steam technology, the steamer will help detoxify, hydrate, clear pores and clarify complexion.
