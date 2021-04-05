15 Must-Have Beauty Devices to Give Mom for Mother's Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day will be here before you know it! And if your mom is anything like ours, you know Mother's Day gifting requires planning and strategy. It can be hard to gift your hero and #1 cheerleader something they will love, appreciate, and actually use. However, we've found gifting mom a snazzy beauty device is a foolproof way to win at Mother's Day and score the favorite child award.

From the cult-favorite NuFace Trinity facial toning device and Dyson Airwrap to the celeb-favorite Opte Precision System, all the mom figures in your life deserve to look and feel their best on Mother's Day and every day after.

For our 15 favorite beauty devices that are worth the price tag and make one heck of a gift, scroll below!