Model Stella Tennant Dies Suddenly at 50: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and More Pay Tribute

Scottish supermodel Stella Tennant has suddenly died, her family announced on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

She passed away on Tuesday, five days after her 50th birthday, they said in a statement obtained by The Guardian. "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on December 22, 2020," their message read. "Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed. Her family asks for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date."

While a cause of death has not yet been shared, a Police Scotland spokesperson told E! News there were no suspicious circumstances around her death. "Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman," the spokesperson said. "Her next of kin have been made aware...a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Tennant is survived by estranged husband David Lasnet, their son Marcel, 22, and three daughters—Cecily, 19, Jasmine, 18, and Iris, 16. The supermodel's death comes four months after the Daily Mail reported that she and Lasnet had split after 21 years of marriage.