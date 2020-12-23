Kim Cattrall Reflects on Her Decision to Not Have Kids While Filming Sex and the City

Watch : Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think We Need a "Sex and the City 3"

Kim Cattrall is reflecting on her personal decision to not have kids.

While filming the iconic series Sex and the City, the actress questioned if it was the right time to expand her family and try to get pregnant on her own.

But in a new interview on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast, Kim revealed why she ultimately chose to focus on her career and work on the small screen.

"Well the only way I could have done it just physically was if I became, at that time, this was 1998, I would have to become a bit of a science experiment," the actress explained. "My partner and I would have to be available to have sex at a certain time. There's just no way I could have done that in a healthy, emotional or even physical state and do 19-hour days."

Kim continued, "I was also 41. I just thought that I have to make a decision here for my well-being. And I love to work. My work has been my passport to my independence and my freedom and my education."