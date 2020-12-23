Happy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale December 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever

By Katherine Riley Dec 23, 2020 4:11 PMTags
FashionBeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsShop Sales
Best Black Friday Deals, Nordstrom RackNordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Attention procrastinators, you can still score major holiday deals on all of your favorite brands: Check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale!

Here's everything you need to know to score deeper discounts than ever:

When is the December 2020 Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale?
The sale runs in two phases:

• Early access begins December 23—so if you're a Nordy Club member, get shopping now
• The public sale begins online December 24 at 9 p.m. PT, with up to 90% off on 20,000+ items.
• The sale lasts through January 3, 2021.

read
Last Minute Holiday Gifts That Won't Look Last Minute

What is "First to Shop" Clear the Rack?
Nordy Club members with Insider status and above are first to shop the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale. You can shop two whole days before anyone else. Plus, take extra 25% off clearance items if you enter your mobile number or pay with your Nordstrom card at checkout.

What about shipping?
During the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale, you get free shipping on all orders over $89.

read
Today's Best Sales: Aerie, Coach, Nordstrom Rack & More

Trending Stories

1

Teresa Giudice Makes New Romance With Luis Ruelas Instagram Official

2

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Public Outing in Beverly Hills

3

We Watched and Ranked All of Netflix's Original Holiday Movies

What will be on sale during the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale?
Really, what won't? The sale features up to 90% off fashion, jewelry, handbags, beauty and home, so you can treat yourself while picking up last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers. And brands? We're talking Madewell, Free People, Michael Kors, Sam Edelman, Ugg, Topshop, Nike, you name it. 

So whether you're a Nordy Club member or not (though we def recommend joining the Nordy Club), start adding items to you cart now—before they're gone!

Get more gifting inspiration from our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide!

 

Trending Stories

1

Teresa Giudice Makes New Romance With Luis Ruelas Instagram Official

2

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make Rare Public Outing in Beverly Hills

3

We Watched and Ranked All of Netflix's Original Holiday Movies

4

Don't Be a Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins: Check Out 19 Elf Secrets

5

Hilaria Baldwin Reacts After Amy Schumer Used Her Underwear Pic