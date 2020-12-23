The Bachelor's Wild Trailer for Matt James' Season Reveals Violence, Tons of Kissing and a Tiara

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases Matt James' "Bachelor" Contestants

On a night already full of plenty of Bachelor Nation drama, fans were lucky to get even more. And it's all thanks to the mind-blowing new footage for Matt James' upcoming season of The Bachelor.

As viewers watched Tayshia Adams get engaged to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette's season 16 finale on Tuesday, Dec. 22, The Bachelor dropped its first full trailer for Matt's wild season that debuts on ABC in a mere two weeks.

The clip, seen below, features Matt—not to mention those abs—as he falls for a number of the women, complete with lots of smooching. As to be expected, there appears to be a next-level amount of drama for this Bachelor, who marks the first time in over a decade that a lead on the venerable dating series has not appeared on a previous Bachelor Nation show.

"The queen has arrived, bitches," Victoria tells the camera as she wears a tiara that calls to mind Erica Rose from years past. And a woman can be heard saying that Victoria has been a "mean girl since day one."

Another particularly juicy moment involves unsavory allegations about one of the women. "She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men," a contestant can be heard saying about the unnamed foe.

Plus, a scene involving a vicious boxing match seemingly leads to a trip in an ambulance.