All the Details On Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ Engagement Ring From Zac Clark

Watch : Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Shocker: Brendan Drops Out

Double the Bachelorettes, double the bling!

After a surprise twist in season 16, Tayshia Adams finally found the man (and the rock) of her dreams. Zac Clark popped the question to the reality star on Tuesday's finale of The Bachelorette—and she said yes! The hunk then slipped a 3.25-carat diamond ring designed by Neil Lane on her finger as they got their happily ever after, ABC style.

The ring features an emerald cut diamond surrounded by a halo of 27 round diamonds, plus 67 more diamonds around the edge and band.

Just prior to Zac's proposal, Tayshia told him, "That first night when I got here, I was extremely excited about the possibility of finding love, but also very nervous and scared, because I didn't know if finding true love was possible. When I first met you, I thought to myself, 'He's different, and that man is kind. He shows gratitude, and has the biggest smile. He has been through a lot, but has never given up, But also has learned how to read me better than really anyone ever has, and knows how to comfort me when I'm down.' There was one point in my life when I thought I would never get married, because of all the pain and the heartbreak I had been through, and I hit absolute rock bottom. And I know that I told you that I love you, but... It's more than that."

Zac popped the question, Tayshia accepted and the lovebirds rode off in the New York City-inspired cardboard taxi that made an appearance on their "hometown" date.

Tayshia initially revealed that she was planning to end up with Brendan Morais, but after they went ring shopping, the roofer said he wasn't ready to get re-married after his divorce from his high school sweetheart. He didn't want her to be with a partner that was not "whole."