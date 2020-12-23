Rachel Zoe Reflects on "Experiencing an Actual Miracle" as Son Recovers From Ski Lift Fall

Rachel Zoe is still having trouble processing the stunning turn of events that her family has endured over the past handful of days.

The fashion designer updated her fans on Tuesday, Dec. 22 by sharing to Instagram that she and husband Rodger Berman are relieved to have 9-year-old son Skyler back to his usual playful self, two days after he fell 40 feet from a ski lift.

"And just like that after experiencing an actual miracle..#Sky is almost [100 emoji] percent back to himself after falling 40 feet from a ski-lift less than 48 hours ago," she posted. "I cannot yet retell the story as it really happened but @rbermanus and I will heal our pain with time knowing that Sky is ok and stronger than ever. I don't typically share traumatic moments with my community, but the love we felt from so many of you was overwhelming and truly helped heal us all."

Rachel's post included a video of her son appearing to be in good spirits as he demonstrated an acrobatic somersault move on his family's couch. She wrote that her son wanted her to post the video "because he felt bad so many people were so worried about him."