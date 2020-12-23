Everything Miley Cyrus Has Revealed About Her Relationship With Liam Hemsworth Since Their Shocking Split

Watch : Miley Cyrus Talks Divorce From Liam Hemsworth & Sobriety

At this point, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been not married to each other for a greater amount of time than they spent as husband and wife.

But even though their legal union was brief, lasting barely eight months after they tied the knot on Dec. 23, 2018, their relationship was long, consuming the better part of 10 years. And though they'd broken up and reunited before, there was a finality to this split, on paper and off. There was the sense of a real ending for the untraditional and relatively undramatic (when together) couple, who always seemed to know what they were doing and why, even if most of their admirers didn't exactly get it.

Hence there being a lot to unpack for Miley since the split. The 28-year-old showbiz veteran spent almost the entirety of her adult life with Liam, after all, and despite the year and a half they spent apart while the "Can't Be Tamed" singer tried grown-up pop stardom on for size, he was what she knew of love and serious commitment.