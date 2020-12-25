Save up to 60% at Wayfair's End of Year Clearance Sale

Bachelor NationHappy Holidays2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 25, 2020 5:00 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Wayfair's annual End of Year Clearance sale is here, where you can save up to 60% off. Save big on living room seating, bedroom furniture, area rugs, lighting, wall art and much, much more during this amazing sale.

So now, check out some of our favorite finds from the End of Year Clearance sale below. This sale ends on Jan. 5, so be sure to shop before then!

Novogratz Brittany Pet Sofa

A pet sofa? It doesn't get cuter. Shop this dog bed in three different colors. 

$260
$122
Wayfair

Bungalow Rose Fontanne Oriental Pink/White Area Rug

We love the subtle pink hue of this rug. It adds a soft and romantic look to your space. 

$64
$39
Wayfair

Cuisinart SmartPower Duet 500 Watt Blender/Food Processor

You're getting more bang for your buck with this blender/food processor combo. It also conveniently comes with a travel mug with a handle that's a part of the blender.

$165
$90
Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Colston Desk

We love the gold and blue color combo of this desk, which also comes in two other hues.

$350
$174
Wayfair

House of Hampton Charlotte Handmade Shag Gray Area Rug

Have you ever seen a rug so fluffy? It's made of faux fur and comes in a bunch of different colors and sizes. 

$52
$35
Wayfair

Gunnora Outdoor Barn Light with Dusk to Dawn

Are your porch lights outdated? You can totally revamp the exterior of your home with these modern farmhouse barn lights.

$85
$59
Wayfair

Arinze Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

We're obsessed with the natural feel of this midcentury-inspired vanity and stool. Its two drawers are ideal for make-up and jewelry storage.

$259
$166
Wayfair

