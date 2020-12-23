Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Forgot a Gift? These 15 Gift Cards Will Make You Look Like Santa

Don't panic if you forgot someone or procrastinated. Retailers like Sephora, Madewell, Adidas and many more have you covered!

By Emily Spain Dec 23, 2020 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionHoliday Gift GuideGifts by Interest
E-Comm: Holiday Gift Card Guide, HGGE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you forget someone on your list? Or maybe you ran out of time to get a gift or perhaps your loved one is just picky. Whatever the reason may be, don't panic because gift cards exist. Sometimes gift cards end up being the most useful gift because the recipient can get whatever they want from their favorite retailer whenever they want. 

From Sephora and Madewell to Sur La Table and Freshly meal plans, these gifts cards can be sent digitally so your loved one can get them just in time for Santa's big day.

For 15 gift cards that will make anyone happy, scroll below!

read
These Subscription Boxes Make Perfect Last-Minute Gifts

Adidas Gift Card

Give the gift of athletic apparel, shoes, accessories and collections like Kanye West's Yeezy and Beyoncé's Ivy Park.

Shop
Adidas

BaubleBar Digital Gift Card

For all the bling lovers in your life, let them pick out a new necklace, bracelet, ring or other fine jewelry piece to add to their collection. BaubleBar also has so many fun collections to shop like the Disney and Gemoji lines.

$10-$1,000
BaubleBar

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Apologizes to Hilaria Baldwin and Deletes Underwear Photo

2

Prince William and Kate Middleton Come Under Fire for Christmas Outing

3

Bindi Irwin Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo During “Remarkable” Pregnancy

Alo Yoga Gift Card

For the yogi and fitness buff in your life, Alo Yoga has everything they need from yoga mats and blocks, apparel, beauty and accessories.

Shop
Alo Yoga

Away Travel Gift Crad

We're hopeful we can travel the world with our loved ones in 2021. Away offers some of the most stylish and innovative suitcases and travel accessories so you'll be ready to go when travel restrictions lift.

Shop
Away

Freshly Meal Plan

Nothing is better than having someone cook a delicious and healthy meal for you and having it delivered straight to your doorstep. With Freshly, all you have to do is pick the number of meals you want your recipient to get in their gifted box. After they redeem that delivery, they can change the plan or cancel at any time

Prices Vary
Freshly

Gorjana Jewelry Gift Card

Is your recipient picky about their jewelry choices? Or maybe they're already a huge fan of Gorjana and you're not sure what they have in their collection. Whatever the reason may be, you cannot go wrong with giving the gift of beautiful necklaces, earrings, rings and more.

Shop
Gorjana

Hunt A Killer Gift Card

Do you know a true-crime or paranormal mystery fan? Each box is an immersive murder mystery game with clues and physical items such as autopsy reports, witness statements, and more so you can catch the killer.

Shop
Hunt A Killer

Masterclass Gift Card

Do you know someone who would want to learn from Gordon Ramsey, Annie Leibovitz, James Patterson and more renowned individuals? Gift them a class or Masterclass annual membership so they can explore their passions in the new year.

Prices Vary
Masterclass

Madewell Gift Card

Treat your loved ones to a new wardrobe for 2021! Madewell has an incredible selection of apparel, shoes, jewelry and more.

Shop
Madewell

Milk Bar Gift Card

Treat your loved ones to something sweet this season! It's no surprise Milk Bar has a cult-following for their delicious cakes, pies and cookies.

$25-$500
Milk Bar

Outdoor Voices Gift Card

For the fitness junkies and people who love to get their sweat on, an Outdoor Voices gift card is the way to go. Choose from comfortable leggings, sports bras, sweatshirts, shoes and more.

$25-$300
Outdoor Voices

Sephora Gift Card

For all the beauty lovers in your life! Sephora has an incredible variety of skincare, makeup, fragrance and tools for every beauty need and concern.

Shop
Sephora

shopDisney Gift Card

Calling all Disney fans! Shop your favorite franchise and enjoy a wide selection of kitchenware, apparel, games and toys.

$25-$500
shopDisney

Sur La Table Gift Card

Foodies rejoice! Treat yourself to high-quality kitchenware, appliances, food mixes and outdoor cooking. Perfect for the people on your list who love spending time in the kitchen.

Shop
Sur La Table

Winc Wine Membership

We all have someone on our list who loves their wine. Whether they fancy merlot, rosé, chardonnay or special blends, Winc has them covered every month.

Starting at $60
Winc

For more last-minute gifting inspiration, check out these Last Minute Holiday Gifts That Won't Look Last Minute!

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Apologizes to Hilaria Baldwin and Deletes Underwear Photo

2

Prince William and Kate Middleton Come Under Fire for Christmas Outing

3

Bindi Irwin Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo During “Remarkable” Pregnancy

4

John Krasinski’s Some Good News Returns With Celeb Guests

5

All the Details On Tayshia Adams’ Engagement Ring From Zac Clark