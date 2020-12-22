90 Day Fiancé's Baby Girl Lisa and SojaBoy Are Officially Divorcing

Another 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple is going their separate ways.
Baby Girl Lisa Hamme and husband Usman Umar, aka SojaBoy, have been estranged for more than six months, but now they are making their split official. In an interview with InTouch from Monday, Dec. 21, Usman confirmed he has sent Lisa divorce papers.
The "I Love You" singer said, "Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn't want to] accept it." He added that his lawyer tried to communicate with Lisa, but she "cut the call."
The rapper also said that his life has improved since breaking up with Lisa, describing how "happy" he is "without the drama."
E! News reached out to the 30 year old for comment, but did not hear back.
Meanwhile, Lisa has apologized to TLC for "the things that happened in Nigeria," adding, "I take full responsibility for the part that I played in it." She further explained her regrets in a series of Zoom tell-alls.
Lisa and Usman's relationship began on the internet, where they spoke for nine months before getting engaged. Usman, then 29, proposed to the 53 year old Pennsylvania nativewith the intention of marrying her in his homeland of Nigeria, despite never seeing her in person.
Their meeting and subsequent walk down the aisle played out on season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Fans witnessed Lisa winning over Usman's traditional family and their near breakup, before the pair tied the knot in a small civil ceremony.
However, prior to the finale in May, Lisa revealed they were already broken up. According to Us Weekly, the 53 year old said in an Instagram Live, "He used me. He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music... He thinks it's just him, he thinks he's going to do what he wants and he's never going to apologize for anything he's ever said bad about me."
She went on to accuse him of a "romance scam," a claim that Usman denied.
In fact, on his Instagram, Usman wrote that he was the one who was duped into marrying Lisa. On Monday, Dec. 21, he wrote, "Is either I was brain washed or I was charmed by this woman, look at my mom and brother's faces they were all not happy but I keep on going."